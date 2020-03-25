Local fire company issues pandemic response guidelines

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County fire company is taking steps to keep their members safe from COVID-19.

Brockway Volunteer Hose Company set pandemic guidelines for EMS assists, crash scenes and non-fire calls.

“In the event that this hits our community on a large scale, we want the community to know that our emergency services are prepared and able to respond to protect the community as a whole,” fire chief Mike Hoskavich said.

With this plan, the number of firefighters responding will be limited and will have to wear extra protective gear.

All gear and vehicles will also have to be cleaned and sanitized after each response.

“With being a small volunteer fire department, we do not have a lot of medical resources, so our local EMS agency and EMA agency have really stepped up to assist us and get us what we need,” Hoskavich said.

They also formed a crisis management team.

The goal with the plan is to work together reduce the chance of exposure so members can continue to respond even if the pandemic worsens.

“Everyone in our agency has been proactive in bringing something to the table to make sure everyone is prepared,” Hoskavich said. “From our apparatus being prepared, to having enough equipment for decontamination processes.”

At this time, the plans do not change or limit how the fire company responds to fire calls.

To view Brockway Volunteer Hose Company’s pandemic risk mitigation plan, click here.

To view their COVID-19 special response guidelines, click here.