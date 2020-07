ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Cancer Society is asking for your help in making strides by helping to “quack” for a cure.

Starting at 10 am on July 25th, there will be a Duck Drop at the Pinecroft Fire Hall in Altoona.

Cash prizes anywhere from $10-$200 will be awarded.

The event will also be streamed through the fire hall’s Facebook page.