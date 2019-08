ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friendship Fire Company is asking for bottled water donations.

The company posted on Facebook Tuesday that they have depleted their supply of bottled water over the past week due to long and hot calls.

“Last night we fought a barn fire for many hours and used lots of water,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone willing to donate can drop off cases of water at the front door of the station.