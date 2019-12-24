Local farms avoid Christmas Tree Shortage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just two days away from Christmas, most families have already bought their Christmas trees, but there was a national shortage of trees this year.

Today we checked in with the Harner Farm in State College to see if this had an impact on business.

The farm off College Avenue and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township, says they’re just about out of trees this year.

We’re told they sold between 600 and 700, which is a good 10 to 15 percent increase over last year’s sales.

Those at the farm say because they grow their own trees, they didn’t face a shortage.

“It’s a traditional thing, you do it as a kid. You keep doing it when you grow up and have kids. As far as the tradition goes, a lot of people once they start going to a place to get a tree, they come back year after year,” said Chris Harner: Harner Farm.

Chris Harner says while most businesses that rely on wholesale growers had to raise prices, he could keep them the same this year on “cut-your-own” trees.