Local farm celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend

LILLY, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, September 28, you’re invited to make some new, “interesting” friends during National Alpaca Farm Days.

Lilly Mountain Alpacas in Lilly, Cambria County, has 25 alpacas people can learn about, pet, and even take pictures with.

The event is hosted every year by the National Alpaca Owners Association.

The owner of the farm, Tammy Crum, said a lot of people are interested in alpacas because they are just so lovable.

“They’re a size that is manageable. They’re very much like a cat and a child all rolled into one creature, and they have some unique qualities about them. There is something very therapeutic about them. People like to come and just hang out,” she said.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the visit is free for everyone.