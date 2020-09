DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One family is searching for their dog that was involved in a vehicle accident late Friday night.

Just before 1 am, crews responded to a car that went over an embankment along I-99 and 22 interchange.

A black labradoodle named Findley was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and has not been found since the accident.

If anyone sees the pup you are asked to contact the owner by calling the number on his collar.