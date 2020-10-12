Local Family Creates Haunted Attraction in Bedford County

MANNS CHOICE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you love a good scare – Burkett’s Haunted Hayride and Cornmaze is in full swing. This year, because of the pandemic, they can’t offer the hayride portion of their attraction, but a haunted woods trail has about 18 frighting scenes for guests to enjoy.

The Burkett family has been scaring folks since the 90s and they say they’re in a central location from Altoona, Cumberland, Johnstown, and Somerset. The course is complete with bears chasing you in the woods, chainsaws, and a headless horseman – but if you’re a chicken like me — they can accommodate. “We’re friendly for all for children we have glowsticks if they don’t want to be scared and for adults we share glowsticks too if they need that we have a lot of people that seem to love it and we love doing it – it gives us some things to do during the season we feel that we do a nice job of it we try to keeep it clean try to keep it excited,” says owner, Charles Burkett.

“We like to scare people. My favorite part is seeing the kids have fun being in it and scaring people and I love when it’s all set up and it’s running and everything’s working like clockwork and it’s just exciting to see the kids have fun,” says owner, Brenda Burkett.

You can check out Burkett’s haunted hayride and corn-maze for the next three weekends–

on Friday and Saturday nights– from 8 until 11 pm.