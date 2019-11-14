Local expert breaks down day one of impeachment proceedings

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Colleen Knudsen sat down with Dr. Jack Barlow, a Political Science professor at Juniata College, to discuss the first day of Congressional hearings in the impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.
by: Colleen KnudsenPosted: / Updated:
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Colleen Knudsen sat down with Dr. Jack Barlow, a Political Science professor at Juniata College, to discuss the first day of Congressional hearings in the impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.