Local expert breaks down day one of impeachment proceedings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Colleen Knudsen sat down with Dr. Jack Barlow, a Political Science professor at Juniata College, to discuss the first day of Congressional hearings in the impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss