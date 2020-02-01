Local event supports Special Olympics Athletes

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 9th annual Polar Plunge is happening tomorrow at Canoe Creek.

Participants from all over Pennsylvania will take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Athletes.

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and continues to support its athletes.

“This event means a lot to me. I, um, I don’t plunge, but I help out with anything they need,” Garran Burget: Special Olympics Athlete.

Online registration has closed though walk-ups are still welcome.