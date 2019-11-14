Local entrepreneurs talk about standing out from competition

Penn State’s Small Business Development Center is holding a series of events as apart of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Entrepreneurs are invited to learning from local business men and women who will also be swapping notes and strategies.

Wednesday night, four different State College entrepreneurs spoke to students about what it takes to run a successful small business.

“We’re actually kind of sharing what we need in terms of supporters of small business here in State College, but also sharing the best practices of other business, because often we’re so busy doing in terms of doing what we are in terms of running a business. that we don’t have the time to go talk to each other and say, “OK what’s working?” Shaun Knight, Co-Owner for Maine Bay & Berry Co., said. “What’s not?”

Knight says it’s important for small business owners to talk about what can help separate them from the competition.