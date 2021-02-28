Local EMA director gives vaccination update

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Most Pennsylvanians who want to be vaccinated against covid-19 are still struggling to find a supplier and get an injection scheduled.

Bedford County Emergency Management Director, Dave Cubbison, said while the state is still working to get people in phase 1-A vaccinated the general public could see vaccinations in early summer months.

The biggest issue is what we have been seeing since the vaccines were available… limited supply.

Many sites have stopped taking names for their lists until greater supplies are available.

Cubbison said his greatest concern though is people who can’t navigate the internet or do not have access to online lists of providers, but the Pennsylvania Department of Health is attempting to create ways to accommodate those who need it.

Cubbison said there has been talk of the DOH providing seven super sites across the state and on Wednesday the first will open in Philadelphia.

So far, there are no reports of any being scheduled in our region.