Local elementary gym teacher caught masturbating at school, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Conemaugh Township Elementary School gym teacher faces charges after a witness told police they caught him masturbating in his office.

Jacob Adam Feathers, 33, of Johnstown, was seen masturbating with his genitals exposed in his office by another staff member Dec. 3, according to charges filed. His office is located in the gymnasium area of the school.

The staff member told Conemaugh Township police that they were with a 9-year-old student when they witnessed the alleged incident.

Police gathered video surveillance from the area, and after follow-up investigations as well as consultation with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed against Feathers.

Feathers faces indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges. He’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Conemaugh Township Area School District Superintendent Thomas Kakabar confirmed that Feathers resigned his position with the district.