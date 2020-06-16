Local dry cleaning business cleaning interview outfits for unemployed

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local dry cleaning business wants to help residents look good and feel confident when going to job interviews.

Balfurd Dry Cleaner’s “Back to Work Wednesdays” lets anyone in Centre County bring in an interview outfit that they’ll clean for free.

People just need to bring a copy of their resume, and Balfurd’s will even send it to two local employment agencies to try and help.

“With unemployment how it is, we thought, ‘Gosh, this is just such a great time to offer this.’ And that’s why we’re doing it now over the summer,” Vice President Monika Manter said.

“Back to Work Wednesdays” will continue every week until August 12th at the Balfurd locations in State College.

Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.