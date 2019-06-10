Local drug dealer sentenced up to 5 years in state prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a Somerset County man was sentenced to as many as five years in state prison for dealing crystal meth.

Jeffrey Mostoller, 52, of Somerset, was one of five people arrested in June 2017 for running a drug trafficking organization in Somerset County.

Mostoller pleaded guilty to various charges including possession, delivery, and other offenses.

“Crystal meth trafficking is on the rise in Pennsylvania, specifically in our rural communities like Somerset County, and my Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting anyone who peddles these poisons,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “I’m grateful for the hard work of our agents and prosecutors to get this drug dealer off the streets and keep the people of Somerset County safe.”

Another man involved, Bryan Mitchell, was sentenced up to 2 years after pleading guilty to one count of delivery.

