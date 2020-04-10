Local doctors prepare for potential surge in cases, ask public to stay home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to different projection models following the Coronavirus outbreak , the surge of new cases could be coming this weekend.

Doctors at UPMC Altoona said they’re ready with enough PPE, ventilators, and negative pressure rooms.

Although Dr. Levine said on Thursday that experts are seeing success in flattening the curve, everyone still needs to do their part.

“Even though we have had increase patients that are COVID-19 positive, and we’re treating those patients, we have not seen a significant surge, and we believe that’s because of the success of the mitigation factors,” Dr. David Burwell, Vice President of Clinical Quality and Compliance For UPMC Altoona, said.

Those factors include physical distancing, wearing a mask, and hand washing. Dr. Burwell said wearing gloves out in public can lead to risks of cross contamination.

“Hand washing is still the key. It is the key, and do not assume a false-sense of protection with utilizing gloves and not utilizing appropriate hand washing,” he said.

Even though there are new positive cases of the virus in the Commonwealth everyday, Dr. Burwell said the spread is slowing down, which will help hospitals better handle the pandemic.

“This is way that we can help handle it, not to over burden the health care facilities and health care system in general, so you see more of a trickling increase that is more manageable,” he said.

In UPMC’s Southcentral region, there are 26 positive COVID-19 patients. This includes UPMC Altoona, Bedford, Somerset, Western Maryland and Pinnacle.