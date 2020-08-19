Local Doctor stresses importance for kids wearing masks

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wearing a mask has become part of what many are calling a ‘new normal.’ And with kids heading back to the classroom soon, many will be required to wear a mask while at school.

We spoke with a local doctor – to get some tips on talking to your kids about the importance of mask wearing. While many kids have been home for the summer – and with all of these new guidelines – wearing a mask might feel like a really foreign concept for some of them. She says getting your kids acclimated to wearing a mask for long periods of time is something that takes practice and should happen gradually.



“We want to normalize it, we want to make it a part of everyday life. so, if we go to the grocery store, we all get out of the car and wear our masks – if we go into a building we all wear masks,” says Dr. Kathryn Eisenhuth, a pediatrician at Geisinger Gray’s Woods. Kati says every child over the age of two should wear a mask. She says things like putting masks on stuffed animals or decorating their own masks can help kids feel a little bit normal about it.