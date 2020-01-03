Local distillery and brewery project moves forward

Efforts to bring a distillery and brewery to a local community are getting a boost from the state.

The old Ford building sits at the corner of Pitt and Richard Streets in downtown Bedford. It’s a huge old white elephant—36-thousand square feet in total—that’s been vacant for years.

Now, it’s in the process of transformation, by Dalesmen LLC. The corporation is the creation of three American men, who became enamored with English beer and Scottish whisky and spirits while working in the United Kingdom.

They just learned that they’ll benefit from a $350,000 dollar grant from the state to help them renovate the building.

Sara Letzo, and her husband Nicholas who own Bedford restaurant 10-09 Kitchen have also signed on to the project and will open a dining area in the new brewery.

Sara says, “Being able to revitalize this building, right in the core part of our downtown, and also create a space that’s going to be exciting for the community, right in a town known for the Whisky Rebellion, and being able to create whiskey again in this town, it’s something really special.”

The state grant, was obtained through Downtown Bedford Incorporated and will be loaned to Dalesmen, LLC. When its paid back, it can be loaned to other Bedford businesses.

The distillery and brewery complex is expected to open in early 2021.