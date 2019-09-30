Local dental office offers free service for Veterans on Freedom Day

HUNTINGDON, Pa (WTAJ) — Freedom Day USA is around the corner. It’s a day when businesses across the Country provide a Free Service, Product, Gift, etc…to the members of our military and their immediate families, along with Veterans.

Locally, Dr. VanHart D.D.S.’s office has partnered with Freedom Day USA to present Free Exams, Cleanings, Xrays and other dental services such as Fillings & Extractions to Armed Service Veterans residing in Huntingdon, Blair & Centre Counties to those who serve our country.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms. Their families have endured hardships and some have given all they have so that we may live in peace – free to pursue our dreams. We joined Freedom Day USA to say ‘Thank You’ for their sacrifices and for our freedom, and to give them a Day of Free!” Dr. Shilo VanHart of Total Health Dentistry in Huntingdon, a Freedom Day USA business participant.

You can reach them at 814-643-9414 for an appointment. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.freedomdayusa.org