BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for information after a local dentist office’s exterior was damaged.

Troopers report that Apple Valley Dental Associates on Lincoln Highway in Bedford had three of their windows damaged by a suspect(s) between August 8, and August 11. The damage is estimated to be around $1,500.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.