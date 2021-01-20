Demand for homes on the rise in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Despite the pandemic, which put home sales on hold for months, 2020 was a strong year for the industry with the market booming after opening back up.

If you were thinking about selling your home, now could be the best time to put your for sale sign out.

“So here’s an interesting thing that happened during the pandemic, we wound up spending a lot more time at home, so lots of folks looked at their home living arrangements and said you know what we need to make a change,” Perry Wellington Real Estate owner, Adam Conrad said.

Conrad said with such a high demand for homes, there is not enough supply.

“Lots of folks have been reluctant to list their homes,” Conrad said.

A client of Perry Wellington, Christopher Glass said it’s due to the uncertainty in the world right now.

“I think people are scared of what’s going to happen in this coming future if it’s a good time to sell if they want to wait interest rates are good now whats going to happen here in the future,” Glass said.

Conrad said because they have not been able to meet this high demand they’re starting to build more homes.

“2020 we actually put a couple of new homes on the market that we actually built and are continuing to build as a builder because of the high demand and lack of supply of homes,” Conrad said.

Conrad’s advice… if you were debating listing your home you should do it now with house prices on the rise.

“Right now in January is a fantastic time to list your home because there is so little inventory on the market you are going to get good showings you are going to see good demand,” Conrad said.

Conrad said 2021 is looking to be an even stronger year for real estate in the area and across the country.