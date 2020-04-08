Local dance studio trading in dance shoes to help feed their community

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area dance studio is hanging up it’s dancing shoes for now, and feeding the community instead.

The Blair Dance Academy in Altoona has had a food pantry set up in front of it’s building for about 3 weeks now.

Families in need are welcome to stop by and take food items. You are also encouraged to drop off donations.

“We decided to do it because it is an economic hardship for a lot of families being out of work and we wanted to make sure that our clients and the people in the neighborhood and the community had food to eat if they needed food,” said Joan Conway, the Blair Dance Academy Business Manager.

“It’s been pretty good we’ve had a lot of food that Becky and I originally put out is gone, and we’ve had different people donate money for someone to go and buy food.”

Those who come are asked to only take what you need to make sure there are items left for others.