Local dairy farm to host ‘cow yoga’ class

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a fan of yoga, there’s a unique twist on the practice that you can be a part of this weekend involving cows.

It is not something you hear of every day, but on Saturday the fields at Vale Wood Farms will host a cow yoga class.

All yogis are welcome to come and learn from an instructor in an open grass field in front of cows.

Vale Wood Farms said cows are peaceful animals that create a sense of calm for some people. They said this was their way of hosting a safe and creative event.

Carissa Itle Westrick, Director of Business Development at Vale Wood Farms said that like a lot of businesses at the moment, they’re trying to be creative about how to hold and manage events.

“So as we put our thinking caps on, we decided to try cow yoga because the world is a little stressful right now,” Westrick said. “Maybe we all need a little yoga in our lives. Obviously everyone always needs cows, so we’re combining those two into a unique event.”

You can register on the farm’s Facebook page. They are partnering with the Ebensburg body shop to put this event on.