Local dairy farm navigates through COVID-19 struggles

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – While many dairy farms across the country are facing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, one local farm is keeping its head above water.

“Whether that’s taking care of a calf or a cow, their needs still to be taken care of everyday and we’re still doing that,” Glenn Stoltzfus, co-owner of Pennwood Farms, said.

With schools and restaurants closed for the forseeable future, the demand for all dairy products has slowed considerably. This is forcing some dairy farmers to have to dump their milk.

“The problem is not a shortage of milk, the problem is getting the packaging of it. Getting it from the farm to the store,” Stoltzfus said.

Stolzfus and his brothers have run Pennwood Farms for more than 20 years now, but so far during the pandemic, have not been told to dump their milk because of their strong partnership with the Maryland and Virginia Milk Co-Op. Essentially, the co-op has guaranteed them that they will be buying their milk.

“I’m not really concerned with that end of it….. at least not yet,” Stolzfus said.

So what does concern Stoltzfus and his brothers?

“The biggest fear is the fear of the unknown and when you don’t know what tomorrow will bring, it makes it difficult to get up and take care of everything that has to be done that day,” Stolzfus said.

But until the known becomes known, it’s business as usual at Pennwood Farms.

“As long as the cows are here, we’re going to have to continue to take care of them and feed them, and milk them,” Stoltzfus said.