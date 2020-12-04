Local Dairy Farm Creates 2020 Themed Sundae, ‘Dumpster Fire Deluxe’

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of us. One local dairy farm decided to incorporate the year we’ve had into an ice cream flavor. Vale Wood Farms took submissions on their Facebook asking people for the best way to describe the year —

and the winning flavor name? The Dumpster Fire Deluxe. Vale Wood Farms says it was their attempt to bring some smiles to people during a tough time.

“You know this time of year we all need some joy, not to make light of the current situation we just need to pause and smile every once in awhile,” says Vale Wood’s Director of Business Development, Carissa Itle Westrick.

Now if you’re wondering what a “dumpster fire deluxe” consists of… It’s cookies and cream ice cream, a circus peanut, gummy worms. But if that’s all too much, the farm also has some Christmas themed photo ops you can try out when you visit.