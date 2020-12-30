Local crews called to help with Mifflin County Mill fire

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local crews from our area were called to the scene of a planning mill fire in Allensville, just inside of Mifflin County on Tuesday night.

According to dispatch, fire departments from both Centre and Huntingdon counties arrived to help multiple other crews from Mifflin and Snyder counties battle the late-night blaze. The mill sits at 106 E. Main Street in Allensville.

No injuries have been reported and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

County dispatch stated that a state Fire Marshal will be at the scene today to investigate.

