Local crafters having Covid friendly shows

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Local businesses and vendors have been hit hard by the pandemic, but as more restrictions are lifted the community is beginning to hold events.

This weekend the United Veterans Association of Blair county held a craft show.

“We’re here to promote friendship and fellowship among veterans and their families we are a club and we are also open to the public for dinner,” UVA Vice President Gene Kleiser said.

And along with that they also hold events for the community in their facility and on Sunday it was a show with about 15 local crafters and vendors.

“As a vendor myself I am a stay at home mom to my four children and this past year has hit our family very hard not being able to work I do vendor shows every weekend and we do home parties but haven’t been going into peoples’ homes so the pandemic has greatly impacted my business,” event organizer and vendor Sarah Frederick said.

The show was filled with jewelry, decorations, clothes, scented wax, and more.

This event brought business to both the vendors and the UVA Club and they’re optimistic it’s just the beginning of more normal times.

“We’ve all been hit hard by this pandemic but hopefully we can get ourselves together April 4th, now that we are opening up but again we are still going to take our precautions here as well,” Kleiser said.

The UVA will be holding another craft show on June 13th and they still have room for more vendors.

“This is just a great way for them to showcase and us all get back to a somewhat of a normal atmosphere that we are used to,” Frederick said.

To find out more on what the UVA offers you can visit their website.