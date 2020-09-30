Local county starts process of sending out thousands of mail-in ballots

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Election workers are starting to mail out ballots this week in Huntingdon County for the election in November.

Voters using this method must return their ballot either by mail or dropping it off at the courthouse by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more residents are choosing the mail-in option to cast their vote, which it’s taking more time to get all of the ballots out.

“We have thousands of applications. it’s gonna take weeks to get through all of them. I mean, we just started this week, they don’t all go or in a day, or a week,” Huntingdon County Election Coordinator Tammy Thompson said.

The county also looks for more poll workers to help out on election day.

Anyone interested can call the Huntingdon County Election Office at 814-643-3091, ext. 205.