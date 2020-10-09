Local county prepares polling workers for historic election

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you’re voting in person or by mail-in come November, this election is going to be unlike any other.

And with the Coronavirus still infecting thousands around the country, local election offices are making sure everyone’s vote counts.

“There’s just something about getting in your car on Election Day, driving to your polling places, opening that door, having them check your name, that’s very American,” Blair County Administrator Nicole Hemminger said.

Hemminger said the county is in a good spot with the number of polling workers for November 3rd.

“They will give you a ballot and help you along your way to fill in those circles and then help you scan that ballot in, if necessary,” she said.

Along with the 10 people who will process the ballots as they are returned, the county will bring on 20 employees to canvas ballots.

“We have a crew starting at 7 a.m. and then a crew starting at noon to get everything processed, and, hopefully, we get it in and get it going,” Hemminger said.

No matter which way you choose to have your voice heard this election, make sure you follow the directions on your ballot or at your polling place.

“I’m very proud that Blair County and the state has offered a couple different ways to get the votes back in,” Hemminger said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 19th. Make sure to check on the Blair County website to see if there are changes to your polling location, as well.

The first batch of ballots were sent out on Wednesday, so folks should expect to see those in the next few days. If you don’t know what the envelope will look like containing your ballot or you think you already got one from your party or somewhere other than the county, take a look at the sample picture of the ballot envelope is on the county’s website.