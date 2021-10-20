Local counties receive millions in grants, loans for drinking water projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“The investments made today in our clean water systems and community infrastructure continue to underscore the work that remains to eradicate legacy contaminants like lead and other harmful chemicals,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our children and future generations of Pennsylvanians depend on our efforts to ensure clean, safe drinking water. They deserve better. I’m proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to the environment and our communities.”

In our viewing area:

Bedford County

*The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Bedford – received a $563,077 loan and a $884,423 grant to replace cast iron piping with leaded joints and leaded goosenecks with approximately 4,280 feet of water main and lateral services. The project will address 20 percent average water loss and reduce potential lead contamination to the community.

Blair County

*Bellwood Borough Authority – received a $450,097 loan and a $706,965 grant to remove and replace approximately 3,015 feet of existing cast iron/lead water main along State Route 865. The project will result in improved reliability and a significant reduction in potential lead contamination in the community’s drinking water.

Greenfield Township Municipal Authority – received a $2,900,000 loan for the development of a new groundwater source capable of producing 350 gallons per minute as well as the construction of a disinfection facility associated with the treatment. The project will ensure appropriate redundancy to meet system demands and increase reliability for the community.

*Hollidaysburg Borough Authority – received a $970,645 loan and a $1,524,587 grant replace deteriorating portions of the distribution system connected by leaded joints with 8,090 feet of ductile iron water distribution main. The project will decrease water loss and eliminate the potential of future lead contamination.

*Roaring Spring Municipal Authority – received a $1,186,450 loan and a $1,863,550 grant to replace approximately 12,150 feet of existing cast iron water pipes that contain leaded joints. This replacement of century-old infrastructure will decrease systemwide water loss and reduce lead contamination for the community.

Cambria County

*Ebensburg Municipal Authority – received a $805,765 loan and a $1,265,610 grant to replace 4,140 feet of lead-jointed cast iron piping along with associated curb boxes and lead goosenecks. The project will aid in decreasing water loss and eliminate lead exposure for the community.

*Hastings Municipal Authority – received a $263,057 loan and a $413,183 grant to replace approximately 1,840 feet of cast iron water main pipes containing leaded joints, as well as any leaded gooseneck service connections. The project will address potential lead contamination among the service area and frequent leaks that exist in the current water line.

*Nanty Glo Water Authority – received an $872,138 loan and a $1,369,862 grant to remove and replace approximately 6,600 feet of cast iron distribution main and leaded joints with new ductile iron water main. The project will eliminate century-old infrastructure and eliminate potential lead contamination among the service population.

Huntingdon County

Alexandria Borough Water Authority – received a $2,300,000 grant to install a clay-bentonite slurry wall along the depth and perimeter of the Robinson Run reservoir, while also completing a transmission main to the water treatment plant and a new spillway. The project will improve the dam structure, which is under threat of failure and increase the reliability of the water source.

*Alexandria Borough Water Authority – received a $4,419,285 loan and a $5,030,715 grant to install approximately 40,000 feet of water and appurtenances as well as rehabilitate an existing water storage tank and system. This project will address significant water loss issues and improve reliability for the customer base.

Jefferson County

*Brookville Municipal Authority – received a $758,550 loan and a $1,191,450 grant to replace approximately 3,000 feet of lead jointed water distribution piping and service connections. The project will remove lead exposure through drinking water and replace segments of the system that experience frequent breaks and leaks.

Somerset County

*Borough of Hooverville – received a $4,636,000 grant to install approximately 9,000 feet of transmission main and a new pump station to a nearby system. The project will address a 55-percent water loss by replacing a failing treatment plant and also address a Consent Order and Agreement.

*Municipal Authority of the Borough of Somerset – received a $14,595,231 loan and a $5,404,769 grant for improvements to the Shaffer Run Water Treatment Plant, including installation of 40,000 feet of water line, 554 water meters and removal of 3,000 feet of lead-jointed cast iron pipe. The project will reduce leakage and subsequent boil water advisories, while also eliminating health risks associated with lead contamination.

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.