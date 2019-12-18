Local counties receive grants to improve ATV trails

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grants have been announced for various counties in Pennsylvania to invest in ATV trails in the area.

Totalling $647,300 that will support more than 157 new miles of ATV trails, Cambria and Clearfield counties join the five sites in the commonwealth to receive a grant.

Rock Run Recreation, Inc., will receive $121,300 for purchase of equipment to construct and maintain roughly 140 miles of trail in Chest Township.

These investments will support new miles of ATV trails for residents and visitors to enjoy, boosting the economic impact on nearby communities. The funds are generated when ATVs are registered and are then put back into increasing opportunities for this outdoor recreation. – Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary

Other counties in PA that will receive grants are Lawrence, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Susquehanna and Wayne.

DCNR’s ATV grant program can help to buy land; develop plans and surveys; construct and maintain ATV trails; buy equipment; and conduct educational programs relating to ATV use.

More information about ATV grants is on the DCNR website.