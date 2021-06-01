Local counties receive funding for Pa. manufacturing training

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a total of $500,000 in funding will go to Workforce Solutions for North Central Pa. and Rhoads Industries through Pennsylvania’s manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program.

The MTTC program allows businesses to develop programs that bring awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry. The program also supports companies in identifying and training a skilled workforce through targeted programs and services.

Workforce Solutions for North Central Pa. was awarded $200,000 in the grant to launch an internship program to aid employers in finding people to fill entry-level and skilled positions. Counties included in this grant are Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson.

The internship program will spread the word of the industry and career possibilities within it to high school, college and technical school students of all ages.

“Interns will receive a quality internship in addition to an introduction to the manufacturing industry, awareness of career pathways in the industry, as well as being exposed to all that our region has to offer,” Interim Executive Director Pam Streich said, in a press release.