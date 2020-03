CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are searching for a suspect that caused nearly $500 in damages to a construction vehicle.

It happened sometime between February 1 and 24 on Miriam Street in Ramey borough.

Officers say something was thrown at the windows of a loader and broom truck owned by S&E Utility Construction from Harrison City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.