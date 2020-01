CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Clearfield County municipalities are considering consolidating.

Last week, WTAJ told you Sandy Township approved a consolidation study.

Dubois City Council unanimously agreed to the study at their meeting last night.

Now that the study is approved, the city and township will meet with the state to discuss funding.

The study would determine if it is possible for Dubois and Sandy Townships to combine resources and form a single, unified government.