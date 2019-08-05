LOCAL CONNECTION: Close friend remembers Dayton shooting victim

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Katie Vitez and Nick Cumer weren’t just best friends, they were family.



Nick was just about to complete an internship in Ohio and start his final graduate year at St. Francis, studying Cancer Care.

“He was really excited for his internship in Dayton. He had one week left, so he was out celebrating with his fellow interns when it happened,” said Vitez.

Katie is still trying to understand that Nick is now gone.

“Like I really didn’t believe it at first and…and then it just hit me, like the reality of it, and it’s still, I didn’t even know if I’ve processed it fully yet,” said Vitez.

A life full of potential.

“It’s angering to know someone took that away from him,” said Vitez.



Leaving behind memories of laughter and a legacy of love.

“We felt his spirit and his soul,” said Vitez.