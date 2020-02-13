Local community to get cell service

It took two-and-a-half years after a major train derailment to make it happen, but before long a local town, will finally be getting cell service. The improvement for Hyndman borough was sparked by a train wreck in August of 2017.

Thirty- three train cars–15 of them carrying hazardous material–went off of the tracks. Three of those cars caught fire.

Lack of cell service made it extremely difficult to reach residents when the order came for all to evacuate their homes. Also, emergency personnel say not being able to connect easily with the outside world delayed the response to the derailment and the danger that it posed.

Since that unfortunate incident, efforts have been underway to bring cell service to Hyndman.

On Wednesday, residents saw their first signs of progress–a cell tower went up

Londonderry Township Supervisor Steve Stover lives right outside the borough and can see the tower from his property.

“In case of emergency now, we’re going to have the cell service and that’s one of the important things here for the community.



Stover says he’s been told that cell service could start as soon as this spring.