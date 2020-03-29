Local community members host drive-thru food bank for those in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County community member is helping people who are struggling to find basic items.

For two weeks, Anthony Evangelisto and a group of friends have been running a drive thru food bank.

It’s located at Superior Detailing on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

The group started small but received lots of help and donations from the community, but now, they’re able to give away items everyday.

“Our main priority is to try and help the elderly people, the people that cannot come out of their house, that are disabled and people that have a lot of children,” said Evangelisto.

Evangelisto says they’ve even gotten checks and food donations from small business owners and folks just driving through.

The group is now able to offer delivery to those who cannot leave their homes.

They say they’ll keep giving until they can’t anymore,

To utilize the services or donate the number to call is (814) 201-2277 or 814-502-9616.

They’re open from 10 am to 2 pm everyday.