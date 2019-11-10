Local community members explain importance of Veteran’s Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, a time set aside to honor and thank military personnel who served the United States.

Today we talked to some local folks who expressed great appreciation for those who’ve served our country.

“They’re the backbone of what protects our country and what ensures the future for tomorrow.” Jennifer Bidoli, Local Shopper

“Through the years, through the centuries veterans still answer the call and they go in harms way to maintain our way of life, freedom and being an American.” Sam & Sydney Dunkle, Army Veterans

“I would just like to say thank you to all the veterans for all you do. you make our day to day lives possible by protecting us.” Isiah Thomas, Local Shopper