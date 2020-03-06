Local community foundation fighting blight

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars to demolish dozens of buildings in the Johnstown area.

$657,000 will be provided to remove at least 50 structures.

They are located on William Penn Avenue in prospect and high-traffic areas in Kernsville and Hornerstown.

“By being able to take this big a bite out of blight, we’re really, I hope, making a real positive statement on the continuing reinvention of our community,” said Mike Kane: President, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The announcement already has some residents hopeful for the project — who are just as excited to see these buildings go.

“I said, praise the Lord. It’s about time. I mean, we’re trying to have a neighborhood up here too,” said Allen Hinton: Resident.

There’s no word when the Johnstown redevelopment authority will start demolishing the properties.