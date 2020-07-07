College fair canceled over COVID-19 concerns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The annual College County Fair sponsored by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has been canceled due to concerns over the pandemic.

The fair typically draws high school students from across Central PA every September to explore educational and career opportunities.

With this cancellation, the Vice President of Student Services is encouraging students to contact colleges and talk with admissions counselors.

“We are certainly disappointed that we had to cancel this year’s college fair,” stated Trish Corle,

Vice President of Student Services. “We know that the students and our higher education

colleagues look forward to this annual event.”

Organizers are already planning for the fair in 2021.