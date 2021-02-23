Local coffee shops team up for “Coffee for a Cause”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several coffee shops in Blair County are teaming up to raise money for the Blair County COVID-19 response fund, which is managed by the United Way of Blair County.
“Coffee for a Cause” has been organized by the Blair County Chamber’s Leadership Blair County Class of 2021. The following shops will be donating a portion of their sales to the fundraiser:
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
The Brew Coffee Taphouse in Tyrone will be donating 15% of all sales. (25 W. 10th St.)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Boro Coffee Co. in Hollidaysburg will be donating 15% of all sales. (411 S. Juniata St.)
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
The Clay Cup in Altoona will be donating 10% of all café sales. (1304 11th Ave.)
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Greenbean Coffee House in Altoona will be donating 10% of their sales on green bean mochas. (720 6th Ave.)