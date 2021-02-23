Local coffee shops help support the Blair County covid-19 response fund

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re a coffee lover and plan to grab a cup of joe this week you have a chance to give back to your community.

The Blair County Chambers Leadership class of 2021 will work with four local coffee shops to help support the Blair County covid-19 response fund from the united way of Blair County

You can visit certain shops on specific days to take part.

The Brew Coffee Taphouse held theirs today, with the chamber’s vice president of programming inviting the community to get some good coffee for a great cause.

“The covid-19 response fund would directly support our community and our community has been so directly impacted by the virus and the effects,” Blair County Chamber of commerce, vice president of programming, Gwen Querry said.

The fundraiser runs through Friday. The Boro Coffee in Hollidaysburg is donating Wednesday, the clay cup on Thursday, and Greenbean on Friday.