BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– While the attack on Ukraine intensifies, ways to support families continue to pour in from around the world to our local community.

The evangelical church in Duncansville will be selling pierogies this Easter season with all of the proceeds going towards Ukraine relief efforts.

They will be sold by the dozen and will cost ten dollars.

Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Jaime Olsen said that a news report inspired her to join in and to help Ukraine relief efforts.

“I saw a news report where a woman from Ukraine was actually making some baked good items and I thought to myself well if she can sell baked good items and give the proceeds away, we just had a class here on Saturday for pierogi making and I thought we can make pierogies and we have a commercial kitchen and we do the safe serve model of preparing food for the public.”

Pierogies will be ready for pick up by holy week April 10 through April 15.