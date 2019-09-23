Hollidaysburg, PA (WTAJ) – ‘Grace Bible Church’ in Hollidaysburg began packaging gifts for children in need this Christmas season.

“Operation Christmas Child” is a volunteer project helping children in need all over the world. Today, Grace Bible Church got a head start on giving their best this Christmas.

They’re working to get 20,000 filled by the end of the week and they invite any and everyone in the community to join them.

Volunteer Opportunities this week consist of: Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.;Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m (if needed)

During the past year, church and community members have collected stuffed animals, toys, clothing items, school supplies and wash cloths for an international ministry called “Samaritan’s Purse,” an organization that will then distribute them to children in need as a part of “Operation Christmas Child.”

People in the community of all ages are sure glad to help out and are invited to attend.Local church prepares for Christmas