Local church on a mission to help heal racism through new book project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Stone Church of the Brethren is on a mission to help heal racism one book at a time through their new “It’s A Small World Book Project.”

The initiative started when church member Pamela Grugan took on the new title of grandma this year.

“Because one of my grandchildren is white and the other is biracial, my hope is to be able to take my two grandchildren to our local library and have them both find books with characters that look like they do,” said Grugan.

The books that are related to race, are hand-picked and purchased from a black-owned bookstore in Pittsburgh called The Tiny Bookstore.

“I think that these books offer an opportunity to engage in conversation about these really difficult topics that relate to the history of the United States of America, so that hopefully we can as a society make changes such that when we pledge our hearts to liberty and justice for all, it really is for all,” said Grugan.

So far, the the church has presented two collections, which include 52 books in total, to two different local libraries.

“The Huntingdon County Library and the Mount Union Community Library,” listed Pastor Cindy Lattimer.

But according to Lattimer, this is just the beginning of their mission.

“We are also putting together a collection that can travel. And so teachers in the school system can use them. We could use them at different events around the county. We are going to go to Ton of Bricks in Mount Union and read there and let people look at books. And then we are also working on a collection for our own church,” said Lattimer.

Lattimer says this will allow kids of all ages to grab a book and nestle in their pew with it during Sunday service.

“We started with just small kids. And then we decided that we could expand the books out to high school age and junior high age,” said Lattimer.

If you’d like to help the church purchase enough books to complete their third collection, you can find their wish list here.

