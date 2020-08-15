Local church hosts milk giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of a local church came to out today to help folks in the community.

The Christ Community United Methodist church in Altoona hosted a free milk giveaway in their parking lot.

They distributed more than 1,700 gallons of milk donated by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

The minister at the church says clearly there’s a need right now, and the congregation is glad they can help fill it.

“The greatest commandment of all is to love god and to love one another and to help your neighbor and love your neighbor as yourself.” said Reverend Rebecca Holland.

Reverend Rebecca Holland says they also used the giveaway today as an opportunity to tell folks that they’re holding a clothing giveaway for kids and adults.

That’s scheduled for September 19th at the church.