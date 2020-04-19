Local church giving away 30,000 pounds of food, helping families in need during pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County church is reaching out regularly to help folks who are struggling due to the pandemic.

Center city church in Altoona is giving away up to 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.

Yesterday, between 2 pm and 4 pm, 60 volunteers gave out 800 boxes of fresh food to families.

It took place in the parking lot across from their soon to be new church home on 12th Avenue in Altoona.

Center City pastor Jim Kilmartin says they plan to do this every weekend until things get back to normal.

“We just know that there’s a need in the community, especially during this time. And whether you just came onto some hard times or not, everyone of us goes through these times, and its just so important for us to do it,” said Pastor Jim Kilmartin of Center City Church.

The Center City Church will be giving out boxes of food to anyone who drives or walks to them

They can also deliver to people who are unable to do either.