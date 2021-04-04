Local church gets together for Easter service

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Last easter, many people attended church virtually, but this year, more are able to get together at their sanctuary.

Center City Church in Altoona was able to gather together this Easter Sunday and to make it work they kept it outside.

“Typically we do it inside, but this is going to be our first year of doing it outside, people that have been uncomfortable doing it inside this gives them the opportunity to be here and we have plenty of chairs,” Center City Church Senior Pastor Jim Kilmartin said.

Kilmartin said adapting to change during these uncertain times isn’t new to them.

“Last year we just produced the service and we all watched it from home so that was neat in itself to be able to do it from home,” Kilmartin said

But Kilmartin said there is nothing like gathering together and this is something he won’t take for granted.

“You could see the joy, the excitement, the jubilation that’s inside of everybody to be able to come together and see each other for some they haven’t seen each other for maybe a year,” Kilmartin said.

And members of the church agree.

“Being here with the people is something we have been doing for some time at Center City and there is a big difference between being virtual and blessing together, so very happy,” Center City Church Member Rick Dickinson said.

The rest of his day was filled with …

“Family, food, just gathering with our loved ones,” Dickinson said.

Center City Church is looking forward to having its new building open in May but is hoping to hold more services outside as well.