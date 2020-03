EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A children’s grieving support group in Ebensburg is looking for volunteers.

“The Cambria Healing Patch” is holding two sessions on Tuesday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The program is a free support group that allows kids and families to talk with others facing the loss of loved ones.

Anyone interested can talk with current volunteers and learn more about the program.