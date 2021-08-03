Local children’s authors’ to hold book signing, fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local authors are set to hold a book signing event in Hollidaysburg, Thursday, August 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 4503 Scotch Valley Road, author, and Illustrator, Rachel DiAndrea and author, Ashlyn Dugan, will share sections of their creative children’s stories about Larry the dinosaur and Annie Fannie the Halflinger horse. Guests are invited to visit the stables and become a cowboy or cowgirl for the day for a good cause.

A portion of proceeds made at the event will be donated to the Love for Liam Foundation, a fund that gives walkers to children with Spina Bifida.

Dugan’s tale of a dinosaur named Larry, tells the story of a courageous character who walks the reader through their story with Spina Bifida. The character encourages young readers who suffer from the condition to be themselves.

Similarly, DiAndrea’s “The Fat Halfie,” is a true story about a little Halflinger horse who overcomes adversity to find her special strengths. More information on DiAndrea’s award-winning illustrations can be found online.