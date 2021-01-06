Local chef offers virtual cooking classes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As more people find themselves making meals from home, one Centre County resident is helping people master new recipes.

Rebecca Elman works as a personal chef and she says it’s a passion passed down from her family.

Two years ago, she moved her work from New York City to Boalsburg. When the pandemic hit, she decided to move with the times and teach virtual cooking classes.

Elman says her lessons focus on making meals of the season.

“Especially during this time I think, you know, comfort foods, foods that nourish us, make us feel good are what we want to eat,” says Elman. “So, that seems to be what I’m gearing towards in what I’m teaching right now.”

Elman’s virtual lessons are open to all levels and happen about once a week with class reservations available on her website.